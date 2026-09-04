Nearly 600 without power in Fort Wayne, Waynedale as heat swells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Nearly 600 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without electricity Friday as Fort Wayne experienced high heat and humidity.

According to our partner in news, 21Alive, about 425 customers were without power in an area stretching from Hillegas and Goshen roads to East Washington Boulevard.

Several traffic signals in the area were also without power. Drivers are being urged to use caution at intersections where the signals are not operating.

I&M said the larger outage was caused by a crash. Crews were working to restore service but did not initially have an estimated restoration time, according to 21Alive.

The utility said crews were working as safely and quickly as possible given the heat and humidity.

A separate outage affected about 172 customers in the Lakewood Park area of Waynedale. I&M had not provided additional details about that outage as of Friday afternoon.

The outages come as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern Indiana, with afternoon heat indices around 100 degrees. A slight risk of severe storms is also in place Friday evening into early Saturday, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats.