Fort Wayne to announce $520,350 in opioid settlement funding for 14 organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker is set to announce more than half a million dollars in funding for organizations working to help individuals and families affected by opioid and substance addiction.

Tucker will announce the recipients of the city’s third round of funding from opioid settlement payments during a news conference Tuesday.

The city plans to invest $520,350 among 14 organizations as part of the latest round of funding.

Fort Wayne began receiving opioid settlement payments following nationwide legal settlements with companies involved in the distribution and marketing of opioids. The city’s payments are scheduled to continue through 2038.

In 2025, Tucker created the National Opioid Settlement Committee to recommend how the funds should be used and bring together organizations and community members to address issues related to opioid and substance use.

The committee also works to educate the community about substance use and explore potential causes and responses to addiction.

According to the city, Tucker has announced nearly $1.5 million in investments through two previous rounds of funding since 2025, along with an additional $40,000 in mini grants.

The latest $520,350 investment will support 14 organizations working in areas related to substance addiction and recovery.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at One K9 THE FOB, 2301 Pennsylvania Street in Fort Wayne.