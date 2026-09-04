Fort Wayne business unveils Pufferbelly Trail beautification project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne business is highlighting local railroad history with a new beautification project along the Pufferbelly Trail.

Overhead Door of Fort Wayne held a dedication ceremony Thursday for the project at its Keystone Drive location.

The company installed eight-foot-high banner sections along about 200 feet of fencing that borders the business and the trail.

The banners feature railroad artwork and information about the history of the corridor, which once carried the Fort Wayne and Jackson Railroad between Fort Wayne and Jackson, Michigan.

According to Overhead Door, the railroad operated from 1879 until 1976.

The display was designed by local artist Richard Porfilio and features artwork depicting train cars from the era, along with timelines and information about stops along the historic route.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society also helped provide information for the project.

Cassie Harren, regional manager of Overhead Door of Fort Wayne, said the company wanted to make the fence more visually appealing while also telling the story of the railroad corridor to people using the trail.

The company says the display is also intended to highlight its proximity to the Pufferbelly Trail and the services it provides.