13-Year-OId In Custody Following New Haven Shooting

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A 13-year-old is in custody in connection to the homicide of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in New Haven Friday. New Haven police responded to reports of a shooting around 1a.m. in the 10600 Block of Seiler Road.

That’s where they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner identified the victim as Tra’Quon Dashon Hurmon. The coroner says Tra’Quon had been shot in the head.

New Haven detectives, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, says they spoke with several witnesses to find a possible suspect.

That led to a 13-year-old boy being taken into custody Sunday. The coroner’s office says this is the first homicide of 2024 in Allen County.