New Details Emerge In Tuesday’s Fox Avenue Shooting

New details have emerged in Tuesday’s shooting on Fox Avenue that left one woman dead.

42-year-old Corby James Lee was arrested and charged with murder. Police say that Lee shot and killed 40-year-old Alisa Marie True in a home off Fox Avenue on Tuesday after an argument.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Lee was the one who called police to report the shooting.

As officers arrived, Lee walked outside with his hands on his head. He admitted to the crime again, telling the authorities he had shot True.

Once inside the home, they found True laying just outside the bedroom where their child was sleeping.

Later at the police station, Lee admitted to being high on methamphetamines and described an argument that lead him to shoot True.