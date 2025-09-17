Victim Of Crash Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified, and made notification to the next of kin of the deceased individual that was involved in a motor vehicle crash at East Ferguson Road and Muldoon Road, in Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, at about 15:08 hours, Monday, September 8, 2025.

He has been positively identified as Jeremy Fredrick Spicer, a male, White, age 49, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jeremy Fredrick Spicer was an unrestrained driver of a motor vehicle that lost control.

Jeremy Fredrick Spicer was pronounced deceased at the scene by Southwest Fire District.

Jeremy Fredrick Spicer’s Cause of Death is Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Crash, and the Manner of Death is Accident.

Jeremy Fredrick Spicer is the 32nd traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2025.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.