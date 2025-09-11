New Haven to Mark Sept. 11 with Patriot Day of Caring Service Projects

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of New Haven will join communities nationwide in honoring the memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with its annual Patriot Day of Caring.

The day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. at the 909 Community Gathering Place on Main Street, where volunteers from SDI La Farga Copper Works and Lake City Bank, led by United Way of Allen County, will work on a beautification project. Efforts will include trash cleanup, wall painting, and other improvements designed to enhance the community space for residents.

Later in the day, the city and Dupont Hospital will host a car seat safety inspection clinic, presented by Healthier Moms and Babies, at Fire Station No. 3, 910 Hartzell Road. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., certified technicians will inspect and install car seats for pre-registered families. New car seats will be distributed to those in need, while Healthier Moms and Babies will provide free diapers.

“Like many of our initiatives, Patriot Day began in New Haven as a way to reconnect following the isolation of the pandemic and make a positive difference on such a solemn day,” Mayor Steve McMichael said. “Our team is dedicated now more than ever to extend a helping hand to our neighbors, on September 11th and every other day.”

City officials said the event reflects both the national spirit of Patriot Day and local collaboration, with hopes that residents will be inspired to serve their community through meaningful acts of care.