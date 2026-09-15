New Michigan Bill Could Restrict E-Bike Use for Riders Under 18

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — A Michigan state senator is proposing new restrictions on when children and teenagers can ride electric bikes on public roads, sidewalks and trails, citing safety concerns surrounding a growing number of e-bike and e-moto incidents.

State Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, introduced legislation that would prohibit children younger than 14 from riding an e-bike on a public sidewalk, road or trail.

The proposal would impose additional requirements on teenagers between 14 and 17. Those riders would need written permission from a parent or guardian and would be required to wear a safety helmet while riding in public areas.

Runestad said the legislation is intended to address injuries involving young riders and the increasing power and speed of some electric bikes.

“I’ve seen too many freak accidents where young children wind up seriously harmed while riding one of these e-bikes,” Runestad said in a statement.

“They aren’t the traditional bicycles that I rode when I was a kid — these bikes can have way too much power for young children to be able to manage, which can result in injuries to themselves or to other bicyclists or bystanders.”

The bill would also establish penalties for violations.

A first offense would result in a warning and require the rider to attend a safety education class.

A second offense could result in a fine of up to $100 and possible impoundment of the e-bike.

Runestad said young riders may not always have the physical and mental skills necessary to safely operate some of the faster electric bikes.

“Due to the fast speeds e-bikes are capable of reaching, riders must possess the required mental and physical capabilities to ride safely — skills that are often underdeveloped in young children,” Runestad said.

“This is just a simple safety check regarding the public use of these bikes.”

The proposal comes as communities across Michigan grapple with how to regulate e-bikes, e-motos and electric scooters, particularly when they are used by children and teenagers.

Some communities have considered restrictions on where the vehicles can be operated, including proposals affecting sidewalks and downtown areas.

Recent crashes have also drawn attention to the issue.

In Bloomfield Township, two teenagers were critically injured in September after an e-moto they were riding was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Telegraph Road, according to local reporting.

The incidents have prompted renewed discussion about whether existing bicycle regulations adequately address newer electric vehicles that can travel at significantly higher speeds than traditional bicycles.

Runestad’s legislation specifically focuses on minors and their use of e-bikes in public areas.

If approved, children younger than 14 would not be permitted to ride e-bikes on public roads, sidewalks or trails. Riders ages 14 to 17 would have to meet the parental-permission and helmet requirements.

The proposal would not immediately change Michigan law. It must first move through the legislative process before lawmakers could consider sending it to the governor.

For now, Runestad said the goal is to establish additional safeguards for young riders as electric bikes become increasingly common.

The legislation comes amid a broader national debate over e-bike safety, with schools, parents and local governments weighing how to balance access to the increasingly popular vehicles with concerns about speed, traffic and inexperienced riders.