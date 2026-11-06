November 6, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Voters May Forget the Accusations, but Attack Ads Can Leave a Lasting Impression

by Brian Ford0
person holding black remote control

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO). Political attack ads may not leave voters remembering the accusations — but they can leave them remembering how a candidate made them feel.

That was evident in Indiana’s secretary of state race, where Republican Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh both used attack ads in a campaign that involved millions of dollars in spending.

With the midterm elections now over, Kristina Harrison, a clinical assistant professor of marketing at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, says those ads can influence voters even when the specific charges fade from memory.

Harrison says voters may forget exactly what an attack ad accused a candidate of doing, but the negative feelings created by the message can stick.

That emotional response helps explain why political campaigns continue to use negative advertising. The ads do not necessarily need voters to remember every allegation. They can leave behind an unfavorable impression of a candidate that lasts beyond the commercial itself.

The Indiana secretary of state contest offered a local example of how both parties relied on that strategy, with Engling and Bayh using attack ads amid millions of dollars in campaign spending.

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