New name in Third District race

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A third candidate has filed to run as a Democrat in next year’s election for Indiana’s Third District Representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kiley Adolph is an educator in Steuben County. The Journal Gazette reports that, according to a release, her goals include addressing access to quality healthcare for seniors, affordable childcare, as well as equitable employment and reproductive care for women.

Adolph joins Jo Anderson, a teacher at East Allen County Schools, and Phil Goss, a businessman and former State Department employee, to run on the Democratic side, while there are currently a total of 10 candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

Congressman Jim Banks currently holds the seat, but is running for U.S. Senate in 2024.