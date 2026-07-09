New U.S. Strikes on Iran Raise Questions About Future of Conflict

WASHINGTON (WOWO): New U.S. military strikes on Iran are raising questions about the future of a fragile ceasefire and whether the conflict could escalate.

President Donald Trump said he believes the ceasefire with Iran is over, but also said continued attacks do not necessarily mean the United States is returning to a long-term war.

Trump has warned of additional military action, saying the U.S. may need to “finish the job,” while officials say recent strikes were aimed at limiting Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The mixed messages come as mediators work to preserve an interim agreement between the two countries. Officials from Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are involved in efforts to keep diplomacy moving.

Analysts say the strikes could be part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Iran back to negotiations over its nuclear program and attacks on shipping routes.

However, experts warn that escalating military pressure could also increase tensions and create new economic concerns, including higher oil prices.

The conflict comes just months before U.S. midterm elections, where rising fuel costs and foreign policy could become issues for voters.