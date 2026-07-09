Judge Allows E. Jean Carroll to Collect $5.8 Million Judgment From Trump Case

NEW YORK (WOWO): A federal judge has ruled that writer E. Jean Carroll can collect $5.8 million from a judgment awarded in her civil case against President Donald Trump.

The money had been held in escrow while Trump’s legal team continued appeals. The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a previous ruling in the case, allowing the funds to be released.

A jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996 and later defaming her after she publicly accused him in 2019. Trump has denied the allegations, said he does not know Carroll, and has continued to challenge the verdict.

Trump’s attorneys filed an emergency request to block the payment while they pursue further appeals, but that request was denied by a federal appeals court.

The $5.8 million award includes the original damages amount plus interest. Trump is also continuing to appeal a separate $83 million defamation judgment awarded to Carroll in another case.