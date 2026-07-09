Fort Wayne City Council Delays Decision on Proposed Data Center Task Force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council is taking more time to consider a proposed task force focused on data centers and their impact on the community.

The council voted Tuesday to hold off on the proposal until September after members said they wanted additional time to develop the idea and gather more input.

The proposal, first introduced by Councilman Russ Jehl in June, would create the Data Center & Community Quality of Life+ Task Force. According to reporting from WANE 15, the group would provide recommendations on issues tied to local data center developments, including environmental concerns, safety, and quality-of-life impacts.

Council members Rohli Booker and Paddock have been working to refine the proposal, saying they want to take a broader approach as Fort Wayne considers both the current and future impact of data centers.

Officials say the task force could include residents, city council members, mayoral appointees, city staff, and people with professional backgrounds related to the issues being studied.

The discussion comes as Fort Wayne continues to evaluate the impact of major data center projects, including Google’s operations in the area.

The council is expected to revisit the proposal on September 8.