Toledo Hospital Doctor Charged in Child Porn Case

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A 43-year-old Ann Arbor man who worked as a physician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Bryan Shanley Sack faces charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned February 21.

According to WTVG-TV, the investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities executed a search warrant at Sack’s residence and seized digital evidence.

If convicted, Sack faces up to ten years in prison for aggravated possession, up to four years for possession, and up to fifteen years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital said February 25 that Sack was terminated immediately after the hospital was contacted by investigators.