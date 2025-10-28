Parkview Field Set to Shine this Christmas

FORT WAYNE, IND (WOWO) — The holiday season is almost here, and Fort Wayne is gearing up for the return of a beloved winter tradition.

Parkview Field Holiday Lights – A Walk-Thru Event, presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation, kicks off November 13 and runs for 44 nights through January 3. This year promises to be bigger than ever, with 1.5 million lights on display — a 50% increase from 2024 — along with brand-new displays and festive music.

Visitors can enjoy holiday train rides, letters to Santa, and nightly appearances by Johnny Claus, making it an experience for all ages.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by phone at 260-482-6400, online at TinCaps.com/Lights, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, or at the gate on event nights. Ticket office opens at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Individual: November & January: $10 | December: $12

Undated (groups of 20+ only): $10

Pre-purchased group tickets for a specific date: $9

Don’t miss the return of Fort Wayne’s holiday magic, perfect for families, friends, and visitors looking to start a new seasonal tradition.