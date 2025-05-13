Noble County Woman Facing Prison After Allegedly Stealing Thousands

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Department arrested 46-year-old Robin Layman on a single charge of theft, after allegedly stealing about 367-thousand dollars from the Noble County Fairboard to pay for drugs and bills.

21Alive reports that Layman was the fairboard treasurer and reportedly called the president to tell him she’d borrowed some money from the fair and didn’t have it all paid back yet.

The alleged thefts happened between October of last year and last week according to officials who say Layman reportedly used payment services as well as writing herself checks ranging from 500 dollars to 60 thousand at a time.