March 2, 2026
Trump Says Iran Operations Likely To Last 4 To 5 Weeks, But He’s Prepared ‘To Go Far Longer’

(AP) — As the war in the Middle East spirals further, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. has “the capability to go far longer” than its projected four to five week time frame for its military operations against Iran.

The comment, made during a Medal of Honor ceremony, comes as the U.S. and Israel have continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighboring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world’s production of oil and natural gas.

The intensity of the attacks and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences.

