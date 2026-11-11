Northwest Allen County Schools explains teacher funding decrease, reports construction savings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Northwest Allen County Schools officials are providing more context about a decrease in available teacher compensation funding while reporting significant savings on recently completed construction projects.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Wayne Barker explained that changes to Indiana’s school funding calculations have created confusion over how much money the district received for teacher compensation.

According to WANE 15, the district received $66.6 million in state support this year, compared to $65.5 million last year. However, the 2026 total includes $1.3 million designated for curriculum materials, such as textbooks.

When that funding is excluded, the district’s available support falls to approximately $65.3 million, representing a decrease of about $196,000 from the previous year.

Barker said the district believes the updated funding formula does not accurately reflect the money available for teacher compensation.

The district had anticipated the reduction in revenue and previously reduced teaching positions in response.

School officials also provided updates on three recently completed construction projects, reporting that all were finished on schedule or ahead of schedule, or came in under budget.

Of the $188 million budgeted for the projects, approximately $176 million was spent, leaving nearly $11 million in savings.

Officials said the remaining funds can be directed toward other eligible infrastructure improvements but cannot be used for teacher salaries or unrelated projects because of state restrictions.

The next Northwest Allen County Schools board meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 7.