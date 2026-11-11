Indiana workforce training grant helps utility workers earn higher wages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is highlighting a state workforce training program that is helping utility workers earn higher wages while giving businesses tools to retain skilled employees.

The Power Up Employer Training Grant, launched last year, allows participating businesses to receive reimbursements of up to $5,000 per employee, with a maximum of $50,000 annually, if they meet specific wage increase requirements.

Two Indiana companies, Gehring Underground Inc. in Columbus and US Hydrovac Inc. in Indianapolis, have used the program to provide workers with additional training and opportunities for advancement.

US Hydrovac used grant funding to help eight employees obtain Commercial Driver’s Licenses, allowing them to move into higher-paying positions. Those workers received an average hourly wage increase of $10, and the company reports that all eight have remained employed there.

Gehring Underground, which provides excavation and underground utility installation services, trained nearly two dozen employees to obtain Class A Commercial Driver’s Licenses. The training resulted in average wage increases of 25%.

Company leaders say they plan to expand the training during another grant cycle, citing improved employee retention and positive feedback from workers.

“The Power Up Employer Training Grant program is delivering higher wages for hardworking Hoosiers and a skilled up workforce for businesses across Indiana, and we want even more companies to take advantage,” Braun said.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the program also helps businesses retain experienced employees by creating opportunities for professional growth.

State officials say the initiative is designed to help Indiana workers gain valuable certifications and skills while strengthening the state’s workforce.

Businesses interested in participating can learn more about the Power Up Employer Training Grant through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.