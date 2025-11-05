Notre Dame Professor Wins Big on Jeopardy!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — A University of Notre Dame professor is celebrating a big win on national television.

Joyelle McSweeney, a poet and English professor, became the newest Jeopardy! champion after earning more than $17,000 in her debut. She maintained a commanding lead through the first two rounds and clinched the victory by correctly answering Final Jeopardy, wagering just $100.

McSweeney is widely recognized for her work in contemporary poetry and teaches creative writing at Notre Dame. Her published works include multiple collections exploring modern verse and literary innovation.

She will return to Jeopardy! on Tuesday to defend her title.