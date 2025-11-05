November 5, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Notre Dame Professor Wins Big on Jeopardy!

by Brian Ford0
black flat screen tv turned on displaying multi color

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — A University of Notre Dame professor is celebrating a big win on national television.

Joyelle McSweeney, a poet and English professor, became the newest Jeopardy! champion after earning more than $17,000 in her debut. She maintained a commanding lead through the first two rounds and clinched the victory by correctly answering Final Jeopardy, wagering just $100.

McSweeney is widely recognized for her work in contemporary poetry and teaches creative writing at Notre Dame. Her published works include multiple collections exploring modern verse and literary innovation.

She will return to Jeopardy! on Tuesday to defend her title.

Related posts

Some Fort Wayne Frontier Internet Customers to Lose Connection Saturday Night

Darrin Wright

Mother charged after toddler shoots himself

Caleb Hatch

Indiana County Sued by Arrested Occupy Protesters

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.