Rejected – NACS Referendum Fails, District Reviewing Next Steps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Voters in the Northwest Allen County Schools district have rejected the district’s proposed operating referendum on the November 4 ballot.

The measure sought to provide additional operational funding for school staffing, safety initiatives, academic programs, and the district’s new Career and Technical Education and Alternative Education Facility.

Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district is disappointed by the result but respects the decision of voters.

“While we are disappointed by this outcome, we respect the decision of our voters,” Barker said in a statement. “Thousands of residents engaged with us throughout this process, and we’re grateful for the support we received from families, staff, and community partners.”

Without the referendum funding, the district will not be able to:

Staff and open the new Career and Technical Education and Alternative Education Facility

Increase teacher and staff salaries to remain competitive with neighboring districts

Add school resource officers, social workers, and instructional support positions

Expand academic and career-connected learning programs

Barker said the district will review next steps in the coming months and determine how to move forward within its existing budget.

“What will not change is our unwavering dedication to students, staff, and families,” he said. “We will continue to serve our community with care, integrity, and a focus on doing what’s best for students.”

More information on district planning and future updates can be found at nacs.k12.in.us.