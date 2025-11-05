Indiana Lawmakers Seek Federal Ban on Abortion Pill

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Two Indiana lawmakers are calling on the federal government to suspend the distribution of the abortion pill mifepristone, citing ongoing concerns about the medication’s availability in the state.

State Representative J.D. Prescott and Dr. Tyler Johnson, an emergency physician, signed a letter to the Trump administration this week, asking federal authorities to take action to restrict the drug. The lawmakers said mifepristone continues to flow into Indiana despite the state’s abortion ban.

Dr. Johnson cited what he described as firsthand observations of potential harm caused by chemical abortion medications, saying such experiences informed their request for federal intervention.

The letter reflects ongoing national debates over abortion access and the use of medication as an alternative to surgical procedures. Federal oversight of mifepristone has been a focus of discussion in multiple states, especially where state-level abortion restrictions have been implemented.

Officials from the federal government have not commented publicly on the letter as of this writing.