Fostering Hope for Children is looking for more sponsors to help make Christmas special for kids in foster care.

Founder Juliette Smith says nearly 800 children have been sponsored this year, but about 200 are still waiting.

Last year, the program helped around 750 children.

Sponsors are asked to provide new gifts, including clothing and at least three items from each child’s wish list.

Donations can be dropped off November 30 or December 1 at Power Up Action Park.

You can find more information HERE.