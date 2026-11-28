Fort Wayne firefighters put out a house fire early Saturday morning on West Maple Grove Avenue.

Crews arrived around 3:45 a.m. to find smoke and flames in the attic of a two-story home in the 400 block.

Two adults escaped safely, and the fire was extinguished by 4:20.

Investigators say an electrical malfunction sparked the fire, igniting nearby materials.

The home sustained heavy fire and water damage.

According to reports, a smoke alarm did not work in alerting of the fire.

No injuries were reported.