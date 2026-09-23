September 23, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

Ohio City man arrested on cocaine charge after search warrant

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Van Wert County Sheriff)

OHIO CITY, Ohio — (WOWO) A 50-year-old Ohio City man is facing a first-degree felony cocaine possession charge following a search warrant Tuesday.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Mohr was arrested after members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street.

Two people were at the property when the warrant was served. Deputies identified both individuals, and one person was released.

Investigators seized a moderate amount of suspected cocaine and cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mohr was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He is being held pending an arraignment Thursday in Van Wert Municipal Court.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Van Wert Police Department assisted with the search.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Van Wert County can contact the sheriff’s office at 419-238-3866 or submit an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office website.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP.

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