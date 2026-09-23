Fort Wayne police get approval for southeast, downtown outposts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police will have new places for officers to work and regroup after the Fort Wayne City Council approved leases for police outposts in southeast Fort Wayne and downtown.

The southeast outpost will be located in a vacant storefront at Southgate Plaza on 208 E. Petit Ave., Suite 51.

Police say officers assigned to the southeast quadrant currently do not have a nearby location to regroup or take breaks. As a result, they sometimes have to leave the area, which can affect response times.

The 10-year lease will cost the Fort Wayne Police Department $10 per year, or $100 over the life of the agreement.

The space will be renovated and equipped with facilities before officers begin using it.

Southeast Quadrant Deputy Chief Kerry Haywood said the location will benefit officers as well as businesses and residents in the area.

The council also approved a lease for the department’s downtown outpost inside The Pearl.

The location opened earlier this year and is designed for officers working in the downtown area. Police say having a dedicated outpost allows officers to get back on the street more quickly instead of making trips to the Rousseau Centre.

Capt. Jeremy Webb, who oversees downtown operations, said the goal is to keep officers visible and available to people in the area.

Grant funding

Council members also reviewed the Fort Wayne Police Department’s use of Justice Assistance Grant funding.

This year’s grant funding includes:

$7,600 for patrol operations to purchase four automated external defibrillators.

to purchase four automated external defibrillators. $58,424 for the crime lab for a forensic semen-detection device, training and a 3-D module for equipment used to photograph and document latent fingerprints.

for a forensic semen-detection device, training and a 3-D module for equipment used to photograph and document latent fingerprints. $2,500 for the Public Information Office to send a department member to training in 2027.

to send a department member to training in 2027. $5,360 for the Investigative Operations Center for accessories and technology following its recent expansion.

Police say the grant-funded purchases will support patrol operations, crime-scene processing, public information efforts and investigations.