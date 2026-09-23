Sonic Drive-In officially opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sonic Drive-In has officially returned to Fort Wayne, and the franchise owner says more locations are planned for the area.

According to 21Alive, the new restaurant opened Tuesday at 4615 Bass Road. The opening marks the chain’s return to Fort Wayne after previously operating locations on Maplecrest and Lima roads.

Ahead of the grand opening, the restaurant held a Community Give Back Day, providing free meals to military members, first responders, teachers and school faculty.

Franchise owner Alex Richardson said the company is excited to return to the Fort Wayne market. Richardson also operates the Sonic location in Auburn, which opened last year and marked the chain’s return to northeast Indiana.

Richardson told 21Alive he plans to open two more Sonic restaurants in Fort Wayne, which would bring the city’s total to three. He also plans to open a location in another surrounding community.

Locations for the additional restaurants have not been announced, and necessary approvals have not yet been granted.

Sonic is known for its burgers, hot dogs, coney dogs, shakes, slushes and flavored drinks. The chain currently operates 26 locations across Indiana.