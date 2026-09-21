Indiana recognizes National Forensic Science Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has proclaimed Sept. 20-26 as Forensic Science Week in Indiana, recognizing the role forensic science plays in criminal investigations across the state.

The proclamation coincides with the 14th annual National Forensic Science Week, which highlights the work of forensic scientists in analyzing evidence, identifying suspects and helping exonerate people who have been wrongly accused.

The Indiana State Police operates four forensic laboratories across the state, including one in Fort Wayne. Other laboratories are located in Indianapolis, Lowell and Evansville.

According to ISP, its four laboratories received 24,245 new cases for analysis in 2025. Crime scene investigators responded to 863 scenes across Indiana, while polygraph examiners conducted 305 tests.

The ISP Digital Forensic Unit completed 904 cases during the year. The state’s Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, also assisted with 754 separate criminal investigations.

The Indiana State Police Forensic Services Division provides services in several areas of forensic science to assist law enforcement agencies with criminal investigations.

More information about the Indiana State Police Forensic Services Division is available through the ISP website.