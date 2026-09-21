YWCA Northeast Indiana to host 30th annual Circle Luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — YWCA Northeast Indiana will hold its 30th annual Circle Luncheon next month to raise money for domestic violence survivors and their children.

The luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive in Fort Wayne.

This year’s event also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bonnie’s House, YWCA Northeast Indiana’s domestic violence shelter. The shelter opened in 1976 as Indiana’s first domestic violence shelter and has provided services to thousands of survivors and their children.

The theme of this year’s luncheon is “Reclaiming the Narrative,” with three women sharing different parts of their experiences with domestic violence.

YWCA Northeast Indiana CEO Paula Hughes-Schuh will discuss how she found herself in a domestic violence situation. Jonnie Gerardot, resource development coordinator for United Way of DeKalb County, will discuss finding the strength to leave, while Blessings in a Backpack Executive Director Jama Ross will share her experience of life after domestic violence.

Tickets are $100 each, with proceeds supporting YWCA domestic violence services throughout northeast Indiana. Tickets will be available through Thursday, Oct. 22.

More information and tickets are available through the YWCA Northeast Indiana website.