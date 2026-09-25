Grant County added to FEMA disaster assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Grant County is now eligible for federal assistance to help cover the costs of responding to and recovering from Indiana’s August storms, tornadoes and flooding.

FEMA says Grant County is among 16 counties newly approved for FEMA Public Assistance, which can help local governments and certain private nonprofits pay for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

The newly eligible counties are Carroll, Cass, Fountain, Grant, Marion, Morgan, Parke, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Starke, Union, Vermillion and Warren counties.

Meanwhile, homeowners and renters in Cass, Pike and Putnam counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. That program can help with serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses.

FEMA says more than $130 million has been provided to Indiana residents and households during the first month of the recovery effort. That includes $111 million in FEMA grants to about 26,800 households, $4.1 million in U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans and $15.4 million in National Flood Insurance Program payments.

The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is Oct. 25.