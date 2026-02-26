Ohio Higher Education Overhaul Faces Enforcement Push

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A Republican state lawmaker is proposing new legislation aimed at enforcing Ohio’s higher education overhaul.

State Representative Tom Young of Washington Township has introduced House Bill 698, which would require public colleges and universities to certify every year that they are complying with Senate Bill 1. Governor Mike DeWine signed SB 1 into law last year according to WBNS 10-TV.

Senate Bill 1 prohibits diversity, equity and inclusion courses and trainings at public institutions, bans faculty strikes and restricts professors from taking positions on controversial political topics while teaching.

According to WBNS 10TV, House Bill 698 would also prevent schools from reassigning or reclassifying employees in order to continue diversity, equity and inclusion functions. Institutions would be required to submit an annual inventory to the state chancellor of higher education identifying any staff reassigned from those roles and justifying the changes.

Young says if a school is found out of compliance, state funding could be withheld, though institutions would have an opportunity to correct violations before funding is lost.

Ohio State University said in a statement that it is complying with SB 1 and reviewing the proposed legislation. Opposition groups, including Honesty for Ohio Education and Ohio House Democrats, argue the measure interferes with university governance.

The bill received its first hearing Tuesday in the House Workforce and Higher Education Committee.