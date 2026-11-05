Michigan State University Investigating Potential Cybersecurity Threat, Campus Operations Continue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan State University is investigating a potential cybersecurity threat and has activated protective security measures, although university officials say there is currently no indication that payroll, financial records or election-related systems have been compromised.

The university’s information technology department is working to protect institutional data and maintain campus services while investigators determine the nature and possible scope of the threat.

MSU has released few details about what triggered the investigation, including the suspected source of the threat or whether university systems have actually been breached. Officials say they are withholding specific information because the investigation is ongoing and because of security concerns.

Despite the investigation, university operations are continuing normally. Classroom instruction, academic programs and other campus activities remain on their regular schedules.

University officials have specifically addressed concerns about the security of financial and election-related information. MSU says there is no indication that institutional financial records or payroll systems have been affected.

The university also says it has no reason to believe the potential cybersecurity threat involves election-related systems or that voting information has been compromised.

The investigation comes with an immediate warning for students, faculty and university employees regarding multifactor authentication, commonly known as MFA. The security feature requires users to verify their identities through an additional step when accessing an account.

MSU is instructing members of its campus community to immediately deny any unexpected multifactor authentication requests. Anyone who receives an unfamiliar approval request or notices unauthorized activity involving a university account should report it to the MSU IT Service Desk.

The university has not ordered a mandatory password reset for students, faculty or staff.

Officials say that if investigators determine individual accounts or personal information have been compromised, affected individuals will be contacted directly and provided with instructions on what steps to take.

Additional information will be released through Michigan State University’s official communications channels as investigators confirm details.

For now, university officials are emphasizing that classes and campus services remain operational while the cybersecurity investigation continues.