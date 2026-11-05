Health Officials Warn Hoosiers as Measles Cases Climb Dramatically

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana has surpassed 100 confirmed measles cases this year, reaching a level of infection the state has not experienced at any point in the 21st century.

The Indiana Department of Health reports 104 confirmed cases, a dramatic increase from just eight cases reported September 2. The current total is more than ten times the number recorded during all of 2025, when Indiana reported 10 cases. The state had just one confirmed case in 2024.

The rapid increase has raised concerns among public health officials, particularly because measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and is largely preventable through vaccination.

Measles typically begins with symptoms including fever and cough, followed by a distinctive rash. The illness can also lead to serious complications, particularly in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Thomas Duszynski, an epidemiologist at Indiana University Indianapolis, says the situation is serious, emphasizing that vaccination provides protection against a disease that can spread quickly through communities.

The growing number of cases has also prompted additional precautions at Riley Hospital for Children. The hospital is screening patients and visitors for possible measles symptoms and potential exposure as part of its efforts to identify infections and limit the possibility of transmission inside the facility.

The screening measures are intended to help identify people who may have been exposed before they enter areas where vulnerable patients are receiving care.

With Indiana’s case count continuing to draw attention, health officials are urging residents to remain alert for symptoms and understand their vaccination status. The jump from eight cases in early September to 104 represents a substantial escalation in the state’s measles activity, underscoring the potential for further spread.