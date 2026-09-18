Ohio State Highway Patrol holding recruitment event in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for new recruits and will hold a recruitment and testing event Sept. 21 at the Wood County Regional Airport.

The event will be held at 1261 E. Poe Road in Bowling Green. Questions and answers with troopers and a static display of an OSHP aircraft will begin at 9 a.m.

Regional testing will begin at 10 a.m. Applicants will be able to speak with troopers, complete an application, take a written test and move directly into a physical fitness assessment during the same visit.

The Patrol says the one-stop testing opportunity allows candidates to complete the first steps of the hiring process and potentially move closer to joining an upcoming academy class.

Applicants should wear business casual clothing and bring appropriate workout clothes and athletic shoes.

To qualify, applicants must be between 20 and 39 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED and hold a valid driver’s license.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to do so before the event, although applications can also be completed at the airport. Applicants can also text “JoinOSHP” to (614) 654-6747 to get started.

People interested in learning more about a career with the Patrol can contact Sergeant Dana Skinner at 419-619-1926 or Trooper William Watson at 614-359-9064.

The OSHP also offers ride-along opportunities for prospective applicants. Those interested can contact their local OSHP post to arrange a ride with a trooper during a shift.