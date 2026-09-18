One in four stroke survivors may face another stroke, experts say

CHICAGO (WOWO) — Stroke survivors may continue to face a significant risk even after leaving the hospital, according to a University of Chicago neurologist.

James Siegler, M.D., associate professor of neurology and director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at the University of Chicago, says about one in four stroke survivors may experience another stroke during their lifetime.

Siegler will discuss recurrent stroke risk and the importance of secondary prevention during interviews on Monday, Nov. 16. He will be joined by stroke survivor Derick Gant, who will share his experience with recovery and the lifestyle changes he has made since his stroke.

Gant, a Toledo-based performance coach, author and certified fitness instructor, experienced a stroke at age 57 while exercising at home. He says the experience changed how he approaches his long-term health and recovery.

Siegler says staying connected with healthcare providers can help stroke survivors better understand their individual risk and identify ways to reduce the chance of another stroke.

The interviews will also address what a stroke is, the importance of continued research into secondary stroke prevention and how survivors can remain engaged in their long-term care.

Siegler specializes in vascular neurology, including the treatment and prevention of stroke. His research focuses on improving outcomes for stroke patients and advancing evidence-based approaches to secondary prevention.

The interviews are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. People who have survived a stroke are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about the latest approaches to reducing their risk of another stroke.