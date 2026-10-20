Purdue Fort Wayne receives $10,000 grant to help students facing financial emergencies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has been selected to receive a $10,000 grant to help students experiencing financial hardship stay enrolled and continue their education.

The funding comes through the Ellucian Foundation’s 2026 PATH Scholarship program, which supports college students facing financial distress. PATH stands for Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope.

The grant will supplement PFW’s existing Zielinski Student Emergency Fund. Individual awards of up to $2,500 can help eligible students cover immediate expenses that could otherwise interrupt their studies.

“Even a relatively small amount of assistance can help address an immediate need and allow a student to stay focused on school,” said Karen Louis, assistant director of compliance and scholarships in PFW’s Office of Financial Aid.

To qualify, students must be enrolled at least half-time at Purdue Fort Wayne, pursuing a degree or certificate, and in good academic standing. Students enrolled in both high school and college are not eligible. The funding is available for the fall 2026 semester.

PFW’s Zielinski Student Emergency Fund provides assistance to currently enrolled, degree-seeking students experiencing circumstances such as an accident, illness or financial hardship that could jeopardize their academic success.

Students and families seeking information about financial aid and available assistance can contact PFW’s Office of Financial Aid at 260-481-6820 or visit pfw.edu/admissions-financial-aid/financial-aid.