October 20, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana State Police to host drug takeback event Oct. 24

by WOWO News0
orange and white prescription bottle
(Photo supplied / Olga DeLawrence)

INDIANA (WOWO) — Indiana State Police posts will accept unwanted medications as part of a nationwide prescription drug takeback initiative on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors the annual event to help prevent prescription drug misuse and theft by providing a safe way to dispose of unused, expired or unwanted medications.

Collections at most Indiana State Police posts will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The posts in Lafayette and Putnamville will hold their collections Friday, Oct. 23, during the same hours.

The free, anonymous service accepts prescription medications in pill and liquid form, along with vaping cartridges and vaping pens without batteries. Needles, whether new or used, will not be accepted.

State police say medications left in home medicine cabinets can be vulnerable to misuse and theft. The initiative provides an alternative to improper disposal methods that can pose safety and environmental risks.

Residents can find their nearest Indiana State Police post through the state police post map.

For additional participating locations in Indiana and across the country, visit the DEA’s official website.

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