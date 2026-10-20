Michigan launches campaign targeting drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses

MICHIGAN (WOWO) — Michigan law enforcement agencies are coordinating a campaign this week to crack down on drivers who fail to stop for school buses with flashing red lights.

The campaign, which began Monday, targets violations of state law requiring motorists to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus displaying flashing red lights, whether they are traveling behind the bus or approaching from the opposite direction.

Drivers must wait until the bus’s red lights are turned off before continuing. Motorists are also required to slow down when they see a school bus displaying flashing yellow lights.

According to Michigan Public NPR, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus can face fines ranging from $200 to $500, depending on the court’s jurisdiction, along with three points on their driver’s licenses.

Local and state police will use different enforcement tactics, including following school buses, increasing patrols in areas with reported violations and placing officers aboard buses to identify drivers who illegally pass.

The state will reimburse local and state law enforcement agencies for overtime costs associated with the campaign.

A one-day survey of 1,738 Michigan school bus drivers in May 2026 documented 950 incidents in which motorists illegally passed a school bus, according to Michigan State Police.

The campaign is intended to reinforce the requirement that drivers stop when school buses display flashing red lights to allow children to board or leave safely.