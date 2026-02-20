Demonstration Planned at Ohio State Over Building Names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Nurses Association has sent a letter to Ohio State University leadership requesting the removal of Les Wexner’s name from campus buildings, including The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Union leaders say the request follows the release of a newly unredacted 2019 FBI document that lists Wexner with the term “co-conspirator.” According to WBNS 10TV, ONA President Rick Lucas said the organization believes the university should take action before the opening of a new hospital building scheduled for next week.

Wexner, the New Albany billionaire and retired founder of L Brands, was recently deposed by the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. He has not been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein and has denied wrongdoing, stating he has done nothing wrong.

A university spokesperson did not directly address the union’s letter but confirmed there are pending requests under Ohio State’s naming review procedure. The policy, introduced in 2022, allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to request reviews of university space and entity names. One previously denied request related to the Wexner name has been resubmitted and remains under consideration.

The Ohio Nurses Association has announced plans for a campus demonstration on February 22.