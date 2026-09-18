Ohio State launches BuildX initiative to help student entrepreneurs start businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio State University is launching a new initiative designed to help student entrepreneurs turn ideas into startups.

The BuildX initiative will provide students with courses, mentorship, funding and dedicated space as they move from developing an idea to building a company and preparing for investors.

The university says it hopes to launch 100 investable student startups each year by 2030. The program will build on existing entrepreneurship and innovation programs at Ohio State.

Beginning in spring 2027, students will have access to two new three-credit BuildX startup labs, in addition to an existing Intro to Software Startups course. One lab will be open to students who are testing an idea, while the other will focus on teams ready to build and launch a business.

Students in the lab courses will be eligible to apply for startup development funding and will work with experienced founders, operators and investors.

The centerpiece of the initiative will be the BuildX Accelerator, a competitive summer program for selected student ventures. Teams chosen for the accelerator will receive $15,000 in funding, along with coaching and access to investors.

The accelerator will operate from a new 7,000-square-foot space in Pomerene Hall on Ohio State’s Columbus campus. The program will end with a Demo Day, where student founders can present their businesses to investors and supporters.

A new $1 million BuildX Fund, supported through donor investment in student innovation and entrepreneurship, will help fund the program.

Applications for the BuildX Accelerator open Oct. 1 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Students interested in BuildX can attend a virtual information session Sept. 25, followed by an in-person information session Oct. 1.