Fort Wayne Parks announces upcoming events and activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is offering several free and family-friendly events and activities in the coming weeks.

One of the upcoming events is Party at Reservoir Park on Friday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park. The free event will include live music from the Ta’Korei Moore Band, games, youth vendors and food trucks. An outdoor showing of “Captain America: Brave New World” will begin at sunset. The movie is rated PG-13.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, World Rivers Day will be celebrated at Promenade Park from 4 to 8 p.m. The free event will feature hands-on activities focused on Fort Wayne’s three rivers, led by local environmental and conservation organizations.

Families can also participate in a Wild Goose Chase during World Rivers Day, following clues in search of Lucy Gold-Goosey. The evening will end with an outdoor showing of “Jungle Cruise” at sunset on the Auer Lawn. The movie is rated PG-13, and no registration is required.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is also offering free Zumba in the Park classes on Sept. 21 and 28. Classes run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Park Foundation Pavilion at 202 West Superior Street. The classes are offered in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and are open to all experience levels.

Registration for Active Aging Week opens Oct. 5. The weeklong program, running Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, is designed for adults ages 50 and older. Participants can choose from up to 15 free activities, including cornhole, golf, billiards, disc golf, table tennis, shuffleboard, Bocce and Wii bowling.

Those interested in Active Aging Week can register by calling the Fort Wayne Community Center at 260-427-6460 or visiting the center at 233 West Main Street.

Other activities coming up include Sweet Breeze canal boat tours on Sept. 26 and 27, weekly Riverfront Social Run Club meetups and exhibitions at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

The “Pueblo Garden: Styles of the Southwest” and Jeremy Stroup’s “Touching Grass” exhibitions will remain on display through Nov. 15.