Ohio State Reviews 300 Requests to Remove Wexner Name

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio State University trustees approved raises for President Ted Carter and Provost Ravi Bellamkonda while addressing a growing public debate over the naming of campus buildings. Carter’s fringe benefits increased from $50,000 to $75,000 to cover travel and other official costs. Bellamkonda’s salary rose to $981,956, and he will receive a $200,000 annual retention bonus through 2029, according to WCMH-TV Columbus.

The board also reviewed nearly 300 requests to remove New Albany billionaire Les Wexner’s name from Ohio State buildings, including the Les Wexner Football Complex and Wexner Medical Center, following Wexner’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Carter said the university will handle the issue with care and consistency, ensuring decisions are based on processes and facts rather than the intensity of public debate.

Protesters outside the board meeting, including survivors of abuse by former OSU doctor Richard Strauss, the Ohio Nurses Association, and current students, expressed frustration that their requests were not placed on the official agenda. Carter acknowledged the public interest but stressed the university’s responsibility to follow established procedures and review requests thoroughly.

The trustees’ actions highlight ongoing administrative decisions at Ohio State regarding leadership compensation and the evaluation of legacy naming concerns, balancing transparency, process, and public accountability.