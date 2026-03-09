Michigan Proposes License Plate Reader Regulations

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at regulating the use of automated license plate readers by law enforcement agencies statewide. The bills, led by Republican state Rep. Doug Wozniak of Shelby Township and Democratic state Rep. Jimmie Wilson of Ypsilanti, would restrict data retention to 14 days and limit the technology’s use to specific actions, including locating missing people, stolen vehicles, individuals with outstanding warrants, and supporting criminal investigations, according to reporting by Bridge Michigan.

Currently, no state law governs the use of license plate readers in Michigan, leaving decisions to local governments. Privacy advocates have criticized the devices for potential mass surveillance, while police credit them with solving serious crimes and closing investigative gaps, including in cases of missing persons and violent crimes.

At least 125 county or municipal agencies contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to install the cameras. The technology captures images of vehicles as they drive by, which law enforcement can cross-reference with “hot lists” or vehicle registration databases.

Supporters of the bills emphasize public transparency, requiring law enforcement agencies to publish reports on how the data is used and providing legal recourse if data is misused. “Michiganders deserve to know that new technology is being used responsibly, not in ways that invade privacy or erode public confidence,” Wozniak said.

Some law enforcement officials have expressed concerns that the 14-day retention limit could reduce effectiveness in long-term investigations. Matt Saxton, executive director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, said that criminal investigations or missing person searches can extend beyond two weeks.

Communities across the state have taken different approaches. Waterford Township, for instance, added license plate readers and Flock-powered drones despite local pushback. Meanwhile, Lapeer County, Bay City, and Ferndale recently pulled back or reassessed contracts over privacy concerns. Detroit city council members requested a report on data usage from over 500 existing readers.

Lawmakers hope the legislation will create clear limits on how license plate reader data is collected, stored, and shared while maintaining its utility as a crime-fighting tool. Reporting and policy analysis comes from Bridge Michigan.