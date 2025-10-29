Ohio Supreme Court to Review Columbia Gas Bill Hike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on a proposed increase to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s fixed monthly charges, a move that could affect residential utility bills statewide.

The case stems from a 2021 application by Columbia Gas to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, seeking to raise the monthly fixed charge from $36.15 in 2022 to $80 by 2027. Following negotiations, a 2022 settlement reduced the increase to $58.01 per month by 2027, which PUCO approved.

Critics, including the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Citizens’ Utility Board of Ohio, argue the hike unfairly burdens low-income households and undermines energy efficiency programs that help customers save on bills. PUCO counters that the settlement reduces Columbia Gas’s overall rate increases and caps additional utility fees.

The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Oct. 28–29 at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus. The public can attend in person or watch via livestream, with recordings to be posted afterward.