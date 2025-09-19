Ohio Teacher Pension Power Struggle

OHIO, (WOWO) — An Ohio judge has temporarily blocked changes to the State Teachers Retirement Board that were tucked into the state budget.

WTOL Toledo 11 reports Teacher groups filed a lawsuit this week, arguing the changes strip educators of their elected representation on the board-shifting power to state-appointed members.

Retired teachers say the move threatens the integrity of their retirement funds.

The restraining order stays in place until a full hearing is held.

Lawmakers behind the change say it’s needed for stable pension governance.