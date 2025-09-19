September 19, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne Celebrates Completion of Parnell Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City officials, business owners, and residents gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the Parnell Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The project, which focused on restoring one of the city’s key infrastructure links, included replacing the bridge deck, repairing spandrel arches and substructure, and upgrading sidewalks and roadway approaches.

Originally constructed in 1927, the Parnell Avenue Bridge over the St. Joseph River was previously widened in 1970 and again in 1993. The latest rehabilitation represents a $2.68 million investment by the City of Fort Wayne.

“Bridges serve a vital purpose in our community, and this project is a strong demonstration of our commitment to ensuring we have safe and reliable infrastructure for the public to use,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Man Charged for Explicit Conversations with Nine-Year-Old Girl

Heather Starr

Human Skeletal Remains Found At Hamilton Lake

WOWO News

UPDATE: Identity released for man killed in Harrison Street shooting

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.