Fort Wayne Celebrates Completion of Parnell Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City officials, business owners, and residents gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the Parnell Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The project, which focused on restoring one of the city’s key infrastructure links, included replacing the bridge deck, repairing spandrel arches and substructure, and upgrading sidewalks and roadway approaches.

Originally constructed in 1927, the Parnell Avenue Bridge over the St. Joseph River was previously widened in 1970 and again in 1993. The latest rehabilitation represents a $2.68 million investment by the City of Fort Wayne.

“Bridges serve a vital purpose in our community, and this project is a strong demonstration of our commitment to ensuring we have safe and reliable infrastructure for the public to use,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker.