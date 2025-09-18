September 18, 2025
Indiana News

BSU Director Of Health Promotion And Advocacy Fired

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/ Ball State University)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ball State University has fired Suzanne Swierc, its Director of Health Promotion and Advocacy, after she made a controversial post on social media expressing disdain for conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

The university said her remarks caused a “disruption” on campus. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita condemned the post and urged Hoosiers to report similar rhetoric from educators.

Ball State also confirmed a second employee’s post is under review.

The message: hateful speech has consequences-especially in our schools.

Related posts

Allen County COVID-19 cases near 6,000

Darrin Wright

FEMA Teams in Indiana Expanding to Assess Flood Damage

Kayla Blakeslee

Speedway Stores Cited for Beer Sales on Christmas

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.