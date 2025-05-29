Ohio Welfare Fraud Bust

OHIO, (WOWO) — A scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP in Ohio where three people now under indictment reportedly used card skimmers to bilk the Buckeye State out of more than half a million dollars in aid meant for those in need has been stopped.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says that the three allegedly made large volume purchases at Sam’s and BJ’s Wholesale starting in 2024.

The suspects would buy thousands of dollars in merchandise and ship it out of state.

A search warrant yielded more than 60-thousand dollars in cash along with gold coins and jewelry along with suspected cloned cards.

More charges are pending