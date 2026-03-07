March 6, 2026
Oil Prices Surge As War Spreads

by AP News0
(AP) — The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose above $90 for the first time in more than two years Friday as the war in Iran spreads.

Pain at the pump has followed closely behind, rising 34 cents in just one week to a national average of $3.32 per gallon, according to motor club AAA.

Energy prices took off almost immediately after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Trump on Friday appeared to rule out negotiations to bring the war to a close, calling for “unconditional surrender” by Iran.

A barrel of crude in the U.S. last crossed the $90 mark in October 2023.

