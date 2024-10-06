One arrested after pursuit that led to crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has been arrested after a pursuit that led to a crash.

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 34-year-old Derrick Benson after officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over for reckless driving, but the vehicle did not stop. A pursuit happened north on South Lafayette Street until police say the vehicle rear-ended an uninvolved vehicle at the East Dewald Street intersection.

Benson and a passenger were both taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

21 Alive News reports that speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

Benson has been booked into the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.